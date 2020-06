Gautam Gambhir Spent Lot of Time With Reserves to Make Them Feel Included: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has praised Gautam Gambhir’s leadership style while playing under him at the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gambhir turned around the fortunes of KKR after taking over the team captaincy, leading them to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Uthappa has played for four different IPL franchisees including KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Pune Warriors under four different captains.

Gambhir, Uthappa says, allowed his teammates complete freedom without any interference.

“What stood out for me was that he allowed people to express themselves and didn’t interfere with anyone’s games,” Uthappa said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. “He made sure he built a sense of security within the group and that I think also is integral in winning tournaments like the IPL and that’s what successful captains do.”

Uthappa says the captain who make teammates feel secure is the one bound to taste success. “In my experience of winning tournaments, what I’ve seen is that successful captains give people their space to express themselves and make sure that everyone within the group is feeling secure,” he said.

Uthappa revealed that Gambhir used to spend a lot of time even with the reserves including during training and having meals to make them feel included.

“.. they communicated to players even who are not playing, there’s a sense of communication that’s growing within the side, you need to bind with players specially in a tournament like the IPL, guys who aren’t playing also play a big factor in building momentum and creating the right energy within the group. He (Gambhir) made sure he spent a lot of time with the reserves, he trained with them, he had meals with them, so they never felt left out,” he said.