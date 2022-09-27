Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At MS Dhoni For Oreo Campaign

New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni recently launched Oreo cookies in India. Dhoni had teased his fans on the 24th of September saying that he will make a major announcement on Sunday. Many fans speculated that Dhoni might announce his retirement from IPL, however, as it turned out, it was just a marketing gimmick as MS Dhoni launched Oreo cookies.

Dhoni said that Oreo was first launched in India in 2011, when India won the World Cup, pointing out that the cookies are being launched again in 2022, which is also a World Cup year. Meanwhile, Dhoni’s former teammate Gautam Gambhir has seemingly taken a dig at MS Dhoni for his Oreo campaign.

A video is going viral on social media where Gambhir is calling his pet dog ‘Oreo’. While the video looks like a family moment where Gambhir and his kids are playing with the dogs, Dhoni fans are upset as they think that the southpaw has taken a dig at MS Dhoni.

#BCCI #TeamIndia #INDvsSA Gautam Gambhir Uploaded A Video On Instagram Calling His Dog Name Oreo. He Uploaded This Video After MS Dhoni Gave Credit To Oreo For Winning The 2011 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/D8eMvyH18A Duck (@DuckInCricket) September 27, 2022

It’s a well known fact that Gautam Gambhir is not a big fan of MS Dhoni. Gambhir is upset by the fact that Dhoni gets all the credit for the 2011 World Cup, saying that one person should not get the credit for what was achieved due to a team effort.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be next be seen in the Indian Premier League 2023. There were speculations that Dhoni might take retirement from the game after IPL 2022 and handing over the leadership reigns to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the season was a big hint. However, Dhoni had to take back the captaincy after the team’s poor show under Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni has time and again said that he wants to play his final IPL game in front of Chennai crowd and given that BCCI has confirmed that the IPL 2023 will be played in home and away format, Dhoni will get a chance to play in Chennai after which he may quit the game.