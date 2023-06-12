Gautam Gambhir Takes A Dig At MS Dhoni, Says PR And Marketing Teams Made Him Bigger Than Others

Gautam Gambhir made a shocking comment on MS Dhoni and said that marketing teams made him bigger than others, adding that not Dhoni but Yuvraj Singh was the main hero of 2007 and 2011 World Cup wins.

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most celebrated players in Indian cricket. Dhoni achieved huge stardom after leading India to wins in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 50 Over World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.

The triple wins put MS Dhoni in the league of Tendulkar's and many hailed him as the greatest Indin cricketer. Former India batter Gautam Gambhir, who was also part of the team that won the World Cups, made a shocking comment on MS Dhoni and said that Yuvraj Singh was the man who helped India win World Cups but Dhoni got all the credit, adding that marketing and PR teams promoted Dhoni as the greatest.

PR Team Promoted Dhoni As Bigger Than Everyone Else: Gautam Gambhir Notably, Yuvraj Singh won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2011 World Cup and scored a blazing 70 in 2007 T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia. Gautam Gambhir too played a significant role in both wins, scoring 75 in 2007 final and 97 in 2011 final.

"He (Yuvraj) always says that I won the World Cup. But I believe it was Yuvraj Singh who took us to the finals of the 2011 and 2007 World Cups. He was the man of the match in both the matches.

I'm not sure (Yuvraj won man of the match in 2011, Shahid Afridi was man of the match in 2007 T20 World Cup). But when we talk about the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, it is unfortunate that we don't take Yuvraj Singh's name. Why not? This is the job of marketing and PR. They portray one person as big and everyone else as smaller than him.

No one is underrated and it's all down to marketing and PR. We are told who won the 2007 and 2011 World Cups. It's not an individual, it's the whole team. No individual can win a major tournament. Had that been the case, India would have won 5-10 World Cups.

A lot of people won't say this, but it's the truth, and I feel like I have to say it. Because this should be known to the outside world: Our country is not a group-obsessed country, but an individual-obsessed country. We think that some individuals are bigger than the team.