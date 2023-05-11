The brawl continued on the next day when Kohli shared a cryptic Instagram post. Naveen was also not willing to bow down and took an indirect dig at Kohli via Instagram post. "You get what you deserve. That's how it should be and that's how it goes," wrote Naveen.

New Delhi : Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got involved in a heated exchange post RCB's win over LSG in Lucknow. It all started when Kohli had an altercation with Naveen ul Haq during LSG's inning, which was followed by an exchange of words between Kohli and Naveen post the match during the handshake. Kyle Mayers was talking to Virat Kohli when Gambhir came and pulled Mayers away before having a go at Virat Kohli.

Recently when LSG played GT, Kohli lauded Wriddhiman Saha and Rashid Khan for their performance, taking a dig at LSG which was followed by Instagram stories of Naveen ul Haq which he posted after Mumbai hammered RCB at Wankhede.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Graeme Swann reacted to the fight between Kohli and Gambhir and urged the two veterans to move on.

"You should never try to dilute the players so much that they do not wear their hearts on their sleeves," Swann told PTI. "One of the reasons Virat Kohli is 'Virat Kohli' is because he's so passionate about his cricket. He's so in your face when he's playing and he intimidates a lot of players. Some may think he's going too far. They are massive personalities, who grew up and played together," he added.

Swann went on to add that Gautam Gambhir, given the kind of personality he has, was never going to back away. "Gautam is never going to back down to Virat. If it spills over off the field and there's swearing stuff then that's wrong. As long as there are handshakes after the game and has not created a bad image on the screen, then I'm all for their passion," he added.

Swann further said that the Kohli vs Gambhir fight was nothing as compared to the action he witnessed during the Ashes. "Let's face it, if there was never any conflict in sport, it would be so dull. Having played Ashes test series throughout my life, this is nothing compared to that," he said.