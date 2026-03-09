Gambhir’s heartfelt reply to Dhoni’s Instagram post after T20 World Cup 2026 win

After India’s historic 96-run win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, MS Dhoni shared a heartfelt post congratulating the team.

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 8. After India’s dominant 96-run victory, Dhoni walked out with the trophy alongside 2024 winning captain Rohit Sharma. The former India captain also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to congratulate the team.

Dhoni’s special message for Team India and coach Gambhir

Dhoni praised the team and specially asked Gautam Gambhir to smile more in his caption.

“History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of the Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play. Coach Sahab, smile looks great on you. Intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys (BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER),” Dhoni captioned the post.

Gambhir’s warm reply to Dhoni

Gautam Gambhir, who coached India to their third T20 World Cup title, responded to Dhoni’s comment with affection.

“And what a reason to smile, great seeing you,” Gambhir replied.

Look what all the World Cup win has given us. A heartwarming Thala x Gauti moment on Instagram. We have seen it all! ðŸ¥¹ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/CHlpgZBkkL — Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 9, 2026

India’s dominant win in the final

India batted first and posted a huge 255 for 5. Sanju Samson led the way with a brilliant 89 off 46 balls, supported by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. After that, the bowlers took charge early on. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel took out New Zealand’s top order, bowling them out for 159 runs and winning by a comfortable 96 runs.

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times (in 2007, 2024, and 2026) and the first to successfully defend its title. The win also happened at home, which made the fans and the team even happier.

A touch of friendship between Dhoni and Gambhir

Over the years, there has been much talk about the relationship between MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. Dhoni’s famous six that won the 2011 ODI World Cup final remains a topic fans still debate. But on Sunday, after India’s big win, the two former India stars showed warmth and respect. Dhoni’s post and Gambhir’s reply brought a nice moment of camaraderie between the two legends.

