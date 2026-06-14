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Gautam Gambhir’s SPECIAL message to Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

Ahead of India's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Pakistan, several members of the men's team, including Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir, sent inspiring messages to Harmanpreet Kaur's side. The Women in Blue will be aiming to begin their title challenge with a strong statement.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 14, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Published On Jun 14, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 14, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Gambhir Send Special Message to India Women Before Pakistan Clash

Gambhir Send Special Message to India Women Before Pakistan Clash

The countdown is on for India’s Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and the support from the Indian cricket family is already pouring in. Ahead of the much-anticipated opening clash against Pakistan at Edgbaston, a few members of the Indian men’s team sent special messages to Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, cheering them on to shine on the biggest stage.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur’s blunt response to handshake row ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash

India enter the tournament high on confidence after ending their long wait for a major ICC title by winning the Women’s ODI World Cup last year. With another global trophy now in their sights, the expectations are high as the Women in Blue look to create more history.

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Rohit Sharma backs India to go all the way

Former India captain Rohit Sharma praised the progress made by the women’s team over the last few years and expressed hope that they can finally lift the T20 World Cup trophy.

They’ve been playing really good cricket for the past few years now. I know in T20 cricket they’ve come very close, but I want this time around to go all the way. Everyone’s rooting for them. They have a solid team, very well balanced team. And they’ll enjoy playing in England. Best wishes from all of us here in Men’s Team India,” he said in a video shared by the BCCI on X.

Gautam Gambhir urges players to stay fearless

India head coach Gautam Gambhir delivered a motivational message, encouraging the players to embrace the pressure of a World Cup and play with freedom.

I’m sure that you’re going to make 140 crore Indian proud. Not many people get the opportunity to represent the country at the world stage. Don’t be scared of making a mistake. Every time you’re in doubt, take the positive route. Good luck, bring the cup home.”

Shubman Gill confident of another title-winning run

India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill backed the women’s team to repeat their success on the world stage.

You guys have won it before and you’ll do it again. Our full wishes to you and all the best for the World Cup.”

Shreyas Iyer calls for fearless cricket

New T20I captain Shreyas Iyer kept his message short and direct, asking the team to maintain an aggressive approach throughout the tournament.

Here’s wishing all the very best to the Indian women’s cricket team. Be fearless, be ruthless and play to win,” he said in the video.

Ishan Kishan asks team to trust the process

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan reminded the players to stay calm and stick to the methods that have brought them success.

I think just take it as another game. You all have been doing so good throughout the season, I feel. You have been playing amazing cricket. So just keep it simple, trust what you have done throughout the year. And I think things will just fall into place if you keep it simple. And we all are very proud of you all and we hope we win this trophy,” he stated.

India begin campaign against Pakistan

India will open their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. With confidence high and support coming from every corner of Indian cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be aiming to start their title quest with a statement victory.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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