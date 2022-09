GEN vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, Gent vs Beveren: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The ECS T10 B

GEN vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, Gent vs Beveren: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Match 37, At Vrijbroek Cricket Ground

TOSS: The match toss between Gent & Beveren will take place at 11:30 AM IST

Start Time: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground

GEN vs BEV My Dream11 Team

Saber Zakhil, Faisal Khaliq, Noman Kamawi (c), Abdul Rashid, Hakim Khaksar (vc), Mansoor Mahboob, Reyhan Faiz, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai, Saif Rehman-I, Majid Ali-I, Shokrullah Shirzad.

GEN vs BEV Probable XI

Gent: Omid Malik Khel, Reyhan Faiz, Faisal Khaliq (c), Majid Ali, Sear Malik Khel, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Saif Rehman, Jabir Syed, Mohammad Sajad Ahmadzai, Waleed Azhar, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai.

Beveren: Hakim Khaksar (c), Saber Zakhil, Noor Momand, Jabar Jabarkhel, Hikmat Jabarkhail, Abdul Rashid, Mansoor Mahboob, Mohammad Noman, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Salarzai Israel, Shokrullah Shirzad.