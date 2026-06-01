‘Get addicted to this feeling’: RCB’s STRONG dressing room speech after consecutive IPL titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their glorious run in the Indian Premier League as the lifted the IPL 2026 trophy after a nail biting win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final played at Narendra Modi Stadium. This win saw RCB join an elite club of teams which have successfully defended their IPL title. They reaffirmed their position as one of the modern-day powerhouses of the tournament.

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The win was only the third occasion in IPL history where a franchise has won back-to-back championships. This puts RCB alongside Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in an exclusive club.

Mo Bobat delivers powerful message to RCB squad

In the celebrations that followed, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat addressed the players inside the dressing room and called on them to build a long-lasting winning culture.

Despite this achievement, he said, the team should stay hungry and continue to aim for more success in the coming seasons.

“I’m going to ask you to do something. I’m going to ask you to really, really make sure we get addicted to this feeling, because this is a start. Not many teams have won back-to-back IPLs. It’s happened twice before. So get addicted to the feeling, because it’s that feeling that drives the hunger to go again next year,” Bobat said in a video shared by RCB on their social media.

“It’s that addiction to winning and winning that trophy and sharing these moments that drives us on,” he further added.

Bowlers set the tone before RCB batters take control

Earlier in the evening, captain Rajat Patidar made a bold call after winning the toss and opted to bowl first – a decision that proved to be spot on. RCB’s pace attack immediately applied pressure on Gujarat Titans, using disciplined short-ball tactics to disrupt their top order.

GT struggled to build momentum and were eventually restricted to 155/8, despite fighting contributions from their middle order.

Kohli leads clinical chase as RCB dominate final

In reply, RCB wasted no time in taking control of the chase. Virat Kohli once again delivered in a big final, remaining unbeaten on 75 runs, while Venkatesh Iyer added a quickfire 32 to give RCB a flying start.

It marked the fastest team fifty in an IPL final ever recorded as the duo smashed the Gujarat bowling attack in just 3.3 overs. It was an explosive start that shifted all the pressure onto GT, which was unable to regain any momentum.

RCB cruised to the target with 12 balls to spare to finish at 161/5 to add yet another memorable title win in style.

RCB cement their place as IPL giants

With this win, RCB have cemented their place amongst the most successful teams in the modern IPL. The back-to-back titles have not only cemented their legacy but also brought in a winning culture within the team.

RCB hopes this message sets the tone for continued dominance in the years to come.

Also Read: Rajat Patidar credits Virat Kohli as ‘Kohli Bhai’ for guiding RCB to second IPL title