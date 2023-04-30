GG vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Dream11 Spice Isle T10, At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, 9:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Ginger Generals vs Cinnamon Pacers will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Start Time: April 30, Sunday 9:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

GG vs CP My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Lendon Lawrence(vc), St Nickozi Hillaire

Batters: Denroy Charles, Desron Maloney, Johnnel Eugene

All-Rounders: Johann Jeremiah, John Olive and Micah Narine

Bowlers: Jonathon Taylor, Larry Edwards(vc), Redhead Nicklaus

GG vs CP Probable XI

Ginger Generals: K George, Johnnel Eugene(C), Davis Charles, AMA Dewar, Denroy Charles, Johann Jeremiah, Calvin Blache, Lendon lawrence(wk), Samuel Charles, Adel Beggs, Ronel Williams

Cinnamon Pacers: Seandell Regis(wk), Desron Maloney, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Jade Matthews, J Taylor, Micah Narine(C), Kelton Cadoo, Che Duncan, Divonie Joseph, John Olive, Larry Edwards