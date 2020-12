GG vs DV Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Pr

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking Dream11 Team Prediction LPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s GG vs DV at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium: After registering their first victory in the Lanka Premier League 2020 edition, Galle Gladiators will have some confidence on their side. On the other hand, Dambulla Viiking had defeated the same opponent three nights ago on the back of some amazing death bowling by Anwar Ali who took the player of the match award for his 3/37. However, the victory margin was only 9 runs as the Gladiators choked during the last few overs. The live TV broadcast and online coverage of LPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 match toss between Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking will take place at 7.30 PM IST – December 9.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

GG vs DV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella, Azam Khan

Batsmen: Upul Tharanga, Dhanushka Gunathilaka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ahsan Ali

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka (VC)

Bowlers: Anwar Ali, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan

GG vs DV Probable Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando.

Dambulla Viiking: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka (C), Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Samiullah Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sachindu Colombage, Kasun Rajitha.

GG vs DV SQUADS

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka.

Dambulla Viiking: Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

