GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Spice Isle T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, 7:00 PM IST, June 7.

Dream11 Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction, GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, GG vs NW Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors XIs Dream11 Spice Isle T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Spice Isle T10.

TOSS: The Dream11 Spice Isle T10 toss between Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors will take place at 6:30 PM IST – June 7.

Time: : 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

GG vs NW My Dream11 Team

Samuel Charles, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Donald Mc Donald, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Sheldon Joseph, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Josh Thomas

Captain: Akeem Alexis Vice-captain: Edward Larry

GG vs NW Probable Playing 11s

Ginger Generals Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Nutmeg Warriors Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

GG vs NW Squads

Ginger Generals Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Nutmeg Warriors Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GG Dream11 Team/ NW Dream11 Team/ Ginger Generals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Nutmeg Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Spice Isle T10/ Online Cricket tips and more.