<strong><span style="font-size: 24pt;">GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Ghana and Mozambique</span></strong> <p></p> <p></p>GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Ghana and Mozambique: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 20, At Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Ghana and Mozambique Dream11 Team Prediction GHA vs MOZ 2022: Best players list of GHA vs MOZ , Ghana Dream11 Team Player List, Mozambique Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Ghana and Mozambique will take place at 12:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 1:00 PM IST <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium <p></p> <p></p><strong><span style="font-size: 18pt;">GHA vs MOZ My Dream11 Team</span></strong> <p></p> <p></p>Last Emilio (WK), Rexford Bakum (C), James Vifah, Gomes Frederico Gomes, Jose Bulele, Amoluk Singh (VC), Obed Harvey, Jose Joao, Samson Awiah Daniel Anefie, Kofi Bagabena <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 18pt;"><strong>GHA vs MOZ Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Ghana: Joseph Theodore, Rexford Bakum, James Vifah, Devender Singh, Amoluk Singh, Obed Harvey, Moses Anafie, Samson Awiah, Kofi Bagabena, Godfred Bakiweyem, Aziz Sualley <p></p> <p></p>Mozambique: Last Emilio, Vieira Tembo, Gomes Frederico Gomes, Lourenco Solomone, Manussur Algi, Jose Bulele, Filipe Cossa, Joao Huo, Sanatana Dima, Zefanias Matsinhe, Bernardo Simango