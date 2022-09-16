GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Ghana and Mozambique

GHA vs MOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Ghana and Mozambique: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 20, At Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team Ghana and Mozambique Dream11 Team Prediction GHA vs MOZ 2022: Best players list of GHA vs MOZ , Ghana Dream11 Team Player List, Mozambique Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Ghana and Mozambique will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium

GHA vs MOZ My Dream11 Team

Last Emilio (WK), Rexford Bakum (C), James Vifah, Gomes Frederico Gomes, Jose Bulele, Amoluk Singh (VC), Obed Harvey, Jose Joao, Samson Awiah Daniel Anefie, Kofi Bagabena

GHA vs MOZ Probable XI

Ghana: Joseph Theodore, Rexford Bakum, James Vifah, Devender Singh, Amoluk Singh, Obed Harvey, Moses Anafie, Samson Awiah, Kofi Bagabena, Godfred Bakiweyem, Aziz Sualley

Mozambique: Last Emilio, Vieira Tembo, Gomes Frederico Gomes, Lourenco Solomone, Manussur Algi, Jose Bulele, Filipe Cossa, Joao Huo, Sanatana Dima, Zefanias Matsinhe, Bernardo Simango