GHC vs HCC Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier Cricket League: Helsinki CC vs Helsinki Cricket Club Full Squad And Fantasy Tips, July 27, 8:30 PM IST

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier Cricket League: Helsinki CC vs Helsinki Cric

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team And Picks

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Tips: In the 47th match of the Finnish Premier League, Greater Helsinki CC (GHC) will square off against Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) on Monday. HCC, with 11 points, are third in the standings with four wins and as many defeats from 10 matches with two not producing results. On the other hand, GHC are languishing at the bottom of the points table at the eighth spot, having managed to win just two of their nine matches while tasting defeat in six and one producing no result.

Cricket season in Finland resumed through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

Greater Helsinki CC vs Helsinki Cricket Club Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Top Picks

Ziaur Rehman (captain), Aniketh Pusthay (vice-captain), Adnan Ahmed, Hamzah Mukhtar, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Amrik Bhatia, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdul Ahad Siddique

Greater Helsinki CC vs Helsinki Cricket Club Full Squad List

GHC: Ronald Peter, Naveed Shahid, Ali Waris, Asad Ijaz, Ahmed Cheema, Abdullah Attiqe, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Iatazaaz Hussain, Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Sohail Amin, Pranjay Arya, Hamzah Mukhtar

HCC: Akhil Arjunan, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Zahoor Khan, Rakesh Bhatia, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Amit Singh, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Amrik Bhatia, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Abbas Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Maneesh Chauhan, Aminullah Malikzay, Gautam Bhaskar, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Aniketh Pushthay, Zakiullah Kamal, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Avnish Kumar, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi

Check Dream11 Top Picks/ GHC Dream11 Prediction / HCC Dream11 Prediction / Greater Helsinki CC Dream11 Team/ Helsinki Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips