GHC vs SKK Dream11 Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Greater Helsinki CC vs SKK Rapids at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 5:00 PM IST Saturday, June 6:

Finland will kickstart its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 onwards. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

Toss: The toss between Greater Helsinki CC vs SKK Rapids will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Starting XI

SKK Rapids: Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Areeb Quadir, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Manoj Thauayogarajah, Qaiser Siddique, Raja Waqas, Yathu Vijayaratnam, Nirav Shah.

Greater Helsinki CC: Chaudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Adnan Ahmed, Abdullah Attique, Ziaur Rehman, Ali Waris, Kashif Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali, Kamran Waheed/Asad Ijaz

