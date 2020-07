GHG vs BTC Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier Cricket League: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs Bengal Tigers CC Full Squad And Fantasy Tips, July 28, 8:30 PM IST

GHG vs BTC Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier Cricket League: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs Ben

GHG vs BTC Dream11 Team And Picks

GHG vs BTC Dream11 Picks: In the 43rd match of the Finnish Premier League, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana take on Bengal Tigers CC. Both teams have a chance to climb up in the standings. If Gymkhana win, they will go third while a victory for Tigers will see them swap places with their today’s opponents.

Gymkhana are currently fourth with five wins from 10 matches while Tigers are breathing down their necks at fifth spot with four wins from 10 games.

Cricket season in Finland resumed through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs Bengal Tigers CC Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein

GHG vs BTC Dream11 Top Picks

Pankaj Saharan (captain), Tonmoy Saha (vice-captain), Shahid Gondal, Mehran Amin, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Saif Ur Rehman, Ahmed Jaleel, Atti Rehman, Muhammad Asaduzzaman, Ahmad Jaleel, Nurul Huda

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs Bengal Tigers CC Full Squad List

GHG: Simranjit Brar, Pankaj Saharan, Ahmad Jaleel, Irfan Yousefzai, Muhammad Hassan, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Arslan Gondal, Noufal Khalid, Mohammed Azhar, Md Junaid Khan, Umair Akhtar, Zubair Tariq, Saif Ur Rehman, Ali Masood, Muhammad Gawas, Shahid Gondal, Faizal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman

BTC: Naser Akhand, Sarwar Jahan, Nurul Huda, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Sarwar Jahan, Abu Hanif Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Manan Arshed, Mehran Amin, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Shahrukh Ali, Habib Al-Amin, Rony Sardar, Osman Ibrahim, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Amit Raja-bangshi, Mazidul Islam, Jabed Kaisar, Shahed Alam, Mohammad Rony, Muhammad Abul Hasnat, Md Jabed Khan Sohag

