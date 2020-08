GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10- Finland: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Greater Helsinki Markhors vs SKK Rapids August 8, 6:30 PM IST

GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10- Finland: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Greater He

The match between Empire Blades and Greater Helsinki Markhors on August 8 (Saturday) was won by Empire Blades. After being asked to bat, Empire Blades hit 137/3. In reply, Greater Helsinki Markhors were restricted to 118/5, losing by 19 runs.

Greater Helsinki Markhors will now take on SKK Rapids at the Kerava National Cricket Stadium. The ECS T10- Finland 2020 GHM vs SKK match will begin in the evening. Also, Empire Blades will face Helsinki Cricket Club at 8:30 PM IST (on Saturday).

TOSS – 6:00 PM IST

Match Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

GHM vs SKK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: G. Nazir, A. Attiqe

Batsmen: A. Ahmad, P. Arya, P. Vijendran

All-rounders: N. Collins (C), N. Shahid, J. Goodwin (VC)

Bowlers: K. Muhammad, W. Raja, A. Ghani

GHM vs SKK Squads

GHM: Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ahmed Cheema, Pranjay Arya, Haseeb Tahir, Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ronald Peter, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Sohail Amin, Iatazaz Hussain, Rizwan Ali

SKK: Jordan O’Brien, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady

