My Dream11 Team GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction T20I 2023: Best players list of GIB vs MAL, Gibraltar Dream11 Team Player List, Malta Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Gibraltar vs Malta will take place at 01:15 PM IST.

Start Time: May 6, Saturday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

GIB vs MAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers : Kayron Stagno, Affy Khan, Niraj Khanna

Batters : Louis Bruce, Ryan Bastinz, Kenroy Nester

All-rounders : Avinash Pai (vc), Fanyan Mughal (c), James Fitzgerald, Basil George

Bowler : Ashok Bishnoi

GIB vs MAL Probable XI

Gibraltar (GIB): Julian Freyone, Avinash Pai, James Fitzgerald, Richard Hatchman, Nikhil Advani, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin, Jack Horrocks, Jonathan West, Kayron Stagno, Bryan Zammit, and Kabir Mirpuri

Malta (MAL): Bikram Arora (c), Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Gopal Chaturvedi, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Bilal, Justin Shaju, Samuel Aquilina (wk)

