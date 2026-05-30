Gill-Sudharsan surpass Virat Kohli and his dangerous partner to achieve a BIG feat ahead of the IPL 2026 final

The qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mullanpur Stadium. The important match was won by the Gujarat Titans as they won by 7 wickets with 8 balls spare.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan’s match-winning partnership vs RR

Star players Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan showcased a brilliant batting performance for their side in the important match. This match was a crucial one for them as it was decided for them to qualify for the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Their rivals, Rajasthan Royals, gave a good total to them with a brilliant batting by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who helped his side in the crucial moments. Sooryavanshi showed his powerful innings of 96 runs off 47 balls. In his knock, he smashed 8 fours and 7 sixes. This knock helped RR to post 214 runs on the board for the loss of 6 wickets.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans players, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill fired up against Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack. Both batters played some good boundaries at the beginning and put pressure on them. Speaking about Sudharsan’s performance in the important game, Sudharsan scored 58 runs off 32 balls, including 8 fours and 1 sixes. On the other hand, the captain of the ship also reflected his class and dominance. Gill scored 104 runs off 53 balls. In his knock, he smashed 15 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 196.

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Gill and Sudharsan surpass Gayle and Kohli to achieve a big feat

With this brilliant performance, Gujarat Titans easily chased down this target and won the game by 7 wickets. This victory meant a lot to them as it would help them to reach their third final in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill also broke some big records and achieved big feats. Sudharsan and Gill scored 167 runs together without any loss. This partnership helped them to register the record for the highest partnership in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Not only this, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill’s 167-run partnership also surpassed one of the finest opening pairs of all time, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle, to achieve the milestone of the most century partnership in men’s T20 cricket.

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