Gill vs Chahar, Shami vs Ruturaj & Rashid vs Dube: 3 Key Battles To Watch For In IPL Final

New Delhi: CSK will face Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 on Sunday (May 28). The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it is expected to be a nail-biting thriller. Ahead of the start of IPL 2023, here's a look at three key players which could decide the course of the game:

Shubman vs Chahar: Shubman Gill has been in superb form in IPL 2023 and has scored the highest number of 851 runs this year. In his last four innings, he has scored three centuries and would like to smack one more against CSK and help his side win the title. But his biggest threat will be Deepak Chahar, who after initially struggling due to fitness is back in form and is coming into the final after picking 12 wickets in last five matches.

Shami vs Ruturaj: Shami has picked the highest number of 28 wickets in IPL this year whereas Ruturaj has scored fifties in both the matches played against GT this year. Their battle in the initial overs will be a key one and could decide the course of the game. Not just Gaikwad, but how his opening partner Devon Conway also fares against Shami, will be a key aspect to watch out for.