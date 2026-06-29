Giuliano Simeone heaps praise on Lionel Messi for FIFA World Cup 2026 heroics, says…

Lionel Messi earned glowing praise from Argentina teammate Giuliano Simeone after extending his FIFA World Cup scoring streak to a record seven consecutive matches in the team’s 3-1 victory over Jordan in their final Group J fixture on Sunday.

Simeone hails Lionel Messi after another record-breaking World Cup goal

Messi, who came off the bench after starting the match among the substitutes, scored Argentina’s third goal to take his World Cup tally to 19. The strike also saw the 39-year-old surpass Just Fontaine and Jairzinho for the longest scoring streak in World Cup history.

For Simeone, however, the statistics only reinforce what he witnesses every day in training.

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“There’s not much left to say about him. He really is the best in the world, the best of all time, and he keeps proving it,” Simeone told FIFA after the match.

“It’s incredible. I see it day to day: how he trains, how he takes care of himself. Everything he does is impressive, and he has a special kind of magic,” he added.

Messi’s latest goal capped another memorable night for the world champions, who completed the group stage with three wins from three matches to finish comfortably atop Group J.

Argentina book Round of 32 spot as Messi continues to shine

While Jordan’s Mousa Al Tamari scored Argentina’s first goal conceded of the tournament, Simeone was pleased with the team’s overall display.

“I’m very pleased with the result and with how it came about. I’m also happy with the team’s work. I think overall we played a good match. It’s a shame about the goal we conceded, of course, but I’m happy with the win,” he said.

Earlier this week, Messi turned 39 and looks a far cry from a footballer ready to hang up his boots. A whopping 18 years of age difference separates Nico Paz from his illustrious team-mate, and the Como man can’t help but marvel at their captain’s brilliance.

“We already know what Messi is like. In the end, he’s the best in history. He always surprises you with something new. At his age, he still has something new to show, and today he did it again. He came on for a while, we’d been missing that, and I’m very happy for him,” He said.

Meanwhile, Argentina has moved to the round of 32 and will clash with Cabo Verde in the knockout match on July 4.

With IANS Inputs.