Give Them A Break: Sunil Gavaskar Advises BCCI To Rest Rohit Sharma, Virat Kolhi

Former Indian star batter Sunil Gavaskar advised the BCCI to give big players like Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma a break from cricket.

New Delhi: Right after playing in the Indian Premier League, the Indian team faced Australia in the World Test Championship final. It has been two weeks since the Baggy Green defeated India at The Oval in London. Now the men in blue are all set to lock horns with the West Indies in ODI and Test formats starting from July 12.

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the West Indies tour on Friday, where big players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been dropped. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has been rested. Young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got India call-ups.

Former Indian star batter Sunil Gavaskar expressed his views about the team selection and advised that the BCCI should have tried new cricketers against the West Indies. He further said that big players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should have rested as they have been playing non-stop cricket since October-November last year.

"There was a very good chance to try and look at the next rung of cricketers. Because if there was any tour where you could have made some sort of experiments then it was the West Indies. They are not the same force anymore. Therefore, blooding in the younger players would have been the right way," Gavaskar told Sports Today.