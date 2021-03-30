England pacer Jofra Archer hurt his right middle finger while cleaning his fish tank at home earlier this year in January and later, it had to be operated with the surgeons finding a fragment of glass in it. Archer was deemed fit enough to travel to India for the tour that began in the first week of February and took part in the Test and T20I series but flew home missing the three ODIs.

Archer has been ruled out of IPL 2021 as he underwent surgery for a long-term elbow injury. England’s director of cricket Ashley Giles revealed that the right-arm cut his finger at his home.

“They (surgeons) have operated and I think they found a small fragment of glass still in attendance. It obviously healed but there was part of the fish tank still in his finger,” Giles said on BBC’s Tuffers and Vaughan show. “This is going to sound like an awful conspiracy … but it’s true. But, yeah, he was cleaning at home. He’s got a fish tank. He dropped the fish tank, cut his hand, and he’s been in surgery…”

Archer played with the glass fragment in his finger but Giles claims his injury was well-managed. “He’s come out of it well. It was managed through India, he was treated when he arrived and it wasn’t an open wound on that finger. It didn’t stop him playing, but given he came home for an injection on his elbow, he went to a specialist because the finger was still a bit stiff,” he said.

Archer played two Test matches and five T20Is during the India tour.

He was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 auction for Rs 7.2 crore and was the IPL 2020’s Most Valuable Player. He had sustained an elbow fracture during last year’s tour of South Africa.

Giles though revealed that the 25-year-old’s elbow issue kept getting worse during the tour. “…through the T20 series (against India), that condition worsened and he couldn’t play without some form of pain relief. We need to manage the elbow carefully. We’ve got a really good medical team. We don’t know what’s going to happen yet in this next couple of months. But our priority is to get both of these things right and get him back on the field.”