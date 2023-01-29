Breaking News

    Glenn Maxwell Devastated After Missing India Tour

    Updated: January 29, 2023 3:09 PM IST
    New Delhi: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell rued missing next month's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India due to injury by saying it will "probably nag him" for the rest of his life.

    Glenn Maxwell suffered a horrifying injury at his friend's birthday party in November last year, where he slipped and suffered a broken fibula in his left leg. The injury ruled him out for a good deal of time.

    "It probably will nag at me for the rest of my life," Maxwell said during a Big Bash League commentary stint for Fox Cricket this week.

    Maxwell has said he is using the disappointment from the injury to set himself up for the final few years of his career.

    "I started looking forward, thinking I will make the best recovery possible - I'll come back early, and be stronger than ever. I started using it as a motivation factor rather than 'oh no, why has this happened to me?" he said.

    "I tried to turn it around and think how can I finish the back end of my career, be the fittest and healthiest and most motivated I have been? Maxwell added.

    Australia will meet India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on February 9 in Nagpur, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series scheduled from March 17 to 22.

