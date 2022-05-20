Mumbai: Following the massive eight-wicket win on Thursday against table-toppers Gujarat at Wankhede, Bangalore star Glenn Maxwell revealed his gameplan after the match. Maxwell, who scored 40 off 18 balls, said his role was to take the pressure of Virat Kohli and keep the momentum going.

“I didn’t want to soak up any time. If I can get the first couple away, try and put some pressure on them, take pressure off Virat at the other end, we keep the momentum going. I could have gotten out first ball, wouldn’t have mattered, but if I had soaked up a few dots, it would have given them some momentum back.