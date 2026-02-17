Glenn Phillips blasts fastest T20 World Cup fifty as New Zealand beat Canada by 8 wickets to seal Super 8 spot

New Zealand beat Canada in T20 World Cup 2026, with Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra powering a 146 run stand to seal Super 8 qualification.

Glenn Phillips

New Zealand stormed into the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Canada in a must-win Group D clash on Tuesday. Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra’s explosive 146-run unbroken partnership turned the chase of 174 into a cruise, finishing the job in just 15.1 overs.

Canada post competitive 173 despite Yuvraj Samra’s record century

Opting to bat first, Canada were lifted by a sensational 110 off 65 balls from 19-year-old opener Yuvraj Samra – the youngest century-maker in T20 World Cup history. Samra smashed 11 fours and six sixes, sharing a record 116-run opening stand with skipper Dilpreet Bajwa (36 off 39).

Despite early aggression and a depleted New Zealand attack (missing Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner), Canada could only manage 173 for 4 after the Kiwis tightened up in the death overs, conceding just 23 runs in the final three while taking two wickets.

Rachin & Phillips unleash devastating chase

New Zealand lost early wickets – Finn Allen (21 off 8) caught brilliantly by Shivam Sharma and Tim Seifert departing soon after – slipping to 30 for 2 in 3.1 overs.

Rachin Ravindra (59* off 39 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Glenn Phillips then took complete control. Their unbeaten 146-run stand came off just 73 balls, powering New Zealand to 60 for 2 in the Powerplay and 106 for 2 at the halfway mark. Rachin reached his fifty off 35 balls, sealing the win with 29 balls to spare.

Glenn Phillips’s record-breaking firepower in full flow

Glenn Phillips produced a match-winning masterclass, remaining unbeaten on 76 off just 36 balls (4 fours, 6 sixes) – registering the fastest fifty in New Zealand’s T20 World Cup history. After a slow start (5 off 4), he exploded post-Powerplay with sweeps, cuts, switch-hits, and towering sixes over long-off, straight, and deep midwicket. His aggressive intent and clean striking completely overwhelmed Canada’s bowlers, underlining why he remains one of the most destructive finishers in T20 cricket.

New Zealand finish league stage strong

With six points and a healthy net run rate of +1.227, New Zealand topped off their group campaign in style. South Africa lead Group D on net run rate and face UAE next, while winless Canada (0 from 3) meet Afghanistan in their final league game with little left to play for.

