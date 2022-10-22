Sydney: Australia is taking on New Zealand in the first game of Super 12 in the T20 World Cup. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the decision backfired as Finn Allen whacked Australian bowlers to all corners of the park.

Allen smashed 42 off 16 balls, including five fours and three sixes as Australia raced to 56 in 4 overs. Post Allen’s dismissal, Devon Conway took charge of the innings as he smashed 92 off 58 balls and took New Zealand to a daunting total of 200-3 in their quota of overs.

Chasing a big target, Australia got off to a bizarre start as David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh departed for a team score of 35. There was a lot of hope from Marcus Stoinis but his innings was cut short by a blinder by Glenn Phillips.

Stoinis wanted to go inside out but chipped it in the air, well wide of sweeper cover. The fielder covered a large distance and dived full length to take one of the best catches of the tournament so far.

Glenn Phillips you cannot do that!!!

Meanwhile, Australia crumbled in their chase and were reduced to 68-5 in the 11th over at the time of writing.