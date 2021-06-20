GLO vs HAM Dream11 Team Hints, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Gloucestershire CCC vs Hampshire Hawks, 7:00 PM, 20th June.

Dream11 Team Prediction GLO vs HAM

Gloucestershire CCC are currently fifth in the South Group points table with two wins from their five T20 Blast matches. On the other hand, Hampshire Hawks have won a solitary match out of their five T20 Blast matches and currently placed in the seventh spot in the South Group table.

GLO vs HAM TOSS TIME: 6:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 7:00 PM IST, 20 June.

Venue: Bristol County Ground in Bristol

Lewis McManus, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, James Vince, D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane.

Captain: D Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Liam Dawson.

GLO vs HAM Probable XIs

Gloucestershire CCC

Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (WK), Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall.

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D’Arcy Short, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Mason Crane and Brad Wheal

GLO vs HAM Squads

Gloucestershire CCC Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (WK), Jack Taylor (C), Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall, Matt Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, George Scott and George Hankins.

Hampshire Hawks James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (WK), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Chris Wood, Sam Northeast, Ian Holland and Scott Currie.

