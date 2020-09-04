GLO vs WOR Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match At County Ground, Bristol, September 4, 6:30 PM IST Thursday

GLO vs WOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The English T20 Blast 2020 game between Worcestershire and Somerset on Wednesday (September 3) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Somerset posted a mammoth 229/8 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy opener Steven Davies’ 35-ball 60 and contributions from other batsmen. In response, Jake Libby smashed an unbeaten 75 but couldn’t help Worcestershire cross the line and they lost by 16 runs. For Somerset, Josh Davey took four wickets. The English T20 Blast 2020 will end on October 3.

GLO vs WOR TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

GLO vs WOR My Dream11 Team

Keeper: Ben Cox

Batsmen: Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Hamish Rutherford

Allrounders: Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins (c), Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Tom Smith (vc), David Payne, Dillon Pennington

GLO vs WOR Full Squads

GLO: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor(c), Ryan Higgins, James Bracey(wk), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth

WOR: Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Ben Cox(wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard(c), Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Adam Finch, Brett DOliveira, Charlie Morris, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig

