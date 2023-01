'GOAT is Back' Fans Hails Ravindra Jadeja After All-Rounder Picked Up Seven Wickets Against Tamil Nadu | Watch Viral Tweets

All-rounder star Ravindra Jadeja is back in action, Saurashtra captain Jadeja picked up 7 wickets by giving only 53 runs in a Ranji match against Tamil Nadu at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Jadeja is currently on a comeback trail from a knee injury which needed surgery in September last year, forcing him to pull out of Asia Cup in the UAE and miss subsequent cricket action, including Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

He is currently playing for Saurashtra, and captaining them against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will report back to the NCA for an assessment at the end of the match.

Cricket fans started praising the all-rounder after his bowling terrific performance.