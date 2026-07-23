God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Delhi student protest, says…

Former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest batters of all time, Sachin Tendulkar shared his opinion about the ongoing protest happening in Delhi, after the NEET examination leak.

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to student protest

The legendary player decided to get involved in this matter, after the escalation of the act happening with the students at the Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Here’s what he said in his statement: “My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, “Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.“

“As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy.”

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

“Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again.“

“Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised,” Tendulkar said.

“We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children’s future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!“

Former Indian cricketers shares their opinion on Delhi protest

Not only these, there are many former Indian cricketers, like Mohammad Kaif and Shikhar Dhawan, who shared their response to this serious issue as things became worse.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Our youth are the future of the country. It’s important to understand their dreams, but it’s equally important to maintain patience during difficult times and trust our institutions and government. I believe that patience is the key to solving every challenge. India has always progressed and will continue to do so.“

Humare youth humare desh ka future hain. Unke sapnon ko samajhna zaroori hai par saath hi, mushkil waqt mein patience rakhna aur desh ki institutions aur sarkar par bharosa banaye rakhna bhi utna hi zaroori hai.



Mera maanna hai ki har challenge ka solution patience se nikalta… — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 23, 2026

Mohammad Kaif, said, “As a father, I am saddened to see the police misbehaving with students protesting against the shortcomings of the education system. The practice of lathi-charging children on the streets of Delhi must stop. I hope a solution will be found soon.“