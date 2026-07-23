IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Delhi student protest, says…

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Delhi student protest, says…

Legendary player Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on the ongoing students protest in Delhi. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 23, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Published On Jul 23, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 23, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to the ongoing students protest in Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to the ongoing students protest in Delhi

Former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest batters of all time, Sachin Tendulkar shared his opinion about the ongoing protest happening in Delhi, after the NEET examination leak.

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to student protest

The legendary player decided to get involved in this matter, after the escalation of the act happening with the students at the Jantar Mantar, Delhi. Here’s what he said in his statement: “My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, “Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.

As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy.”

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again.

Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised,” Tendulkar said.

We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children’s future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!

Former Indian cricketers shares their opinion on Delhi protest

Not only these, there are many former Indian cricketers, like Mohammad Kaif and Shikhar Dhawan, who shared their response to this serious issue as things became worse.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Our youth are the future of the country. It’s important to understand their dreams, but it’s equally important to maintain patience during difficult times and trust our institutions and government. I believe that patience is the key to solving every challenge. India has always progressed and will continue to do so.

Mohammad Kaif, said, “As a father, I am saddened to see the police misbehaving with students protesting against the shortcomings of the education system. The practice of lathi-charging children on the streets of Delhi must stop. I hope a solution will be found soon.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is
Who is Ashok Sharma? All you need to know about India’s new T20I debutant

Who is Ashok Sharma? All you need to know about India’s new T20I debutant
Maninder Singh explains why Gautam Gambhir is constantly changing India’s playing XI

Maninder Singh explains why Gautam Gambhir is constantly changing India’s playing XI
Shreyas Iyer urges fearless approach as India aim to bounce back against Zimbabwe

Shreyas Iyer urges fearless approach as India aim to bounce back against Zimbabwe

Latest News

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to the ongoing students protest in Delhi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India defeat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets

Who is Ashok Sharma? India's new T20I debutant

ECB announces full men's and women's Ashes 2027 schedule

SA20 2027 schedule out: Sunrisers vs Pretoria to open season 5

Prabhsimran Singh opens up on India debut dream, praises Sooryavanshi

Editor's Pick

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Delhi student protest, says…

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Delhi student protest, says…
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history as India ends six-match losing streak in T20Is
ZIM vs IND: India’s Harare nightmare returns! failed to chase 116, another upset on the cards?

ZIM vs IND: India’s Harare nightmare returns! failed to chase 116, another upset on the cards?
ZIM vs IND: 3 Players who could make their India debut today in India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I

ZIM vs IND: 3 Players who could make their India debut today in India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I
‘Teams will target him’: Big warning for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a day before Zimbabwe T20Is

‘Teams will target him’: Big warning for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a day before Zimbabwe T20Is
Shreyas Iyer opens up on what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done before Zimbabwe series

Shreyas Iyer opens up on what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done before Zimbabwe series