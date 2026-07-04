‘Golden day for Bihar cricket’: BCA President praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic India debut

Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Harsh Vardhan on Saturday hailed teenaged batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut for India in the ongoing second T20I against England as a ‘golden day in the history of Bihar cricket’ and a matter of immense pride for the entire state.

Sooryavanshi, 15, etched his name into the annals of cricketing history by making his highly-anticipated international debut during the second T20I against England at Old Trafford on Saturday. At 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi was handed his maiden cap by vice-captain Tilak Varma, thus becoming the youngest-ever Indian cricketer to debut in international cricket.

Eventually, Sooryavanshi, playing at the expense of Sanju Samson, made 14 before being stumped off the bowling of Will Jacks.

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BCA President Harsh Vardhan calls it a ‘golden day’ for Bihar cricket

“Today will be remembered as a golden day in the history of Bihar cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi representing India at such a young age is a matter of immense pride for the entire state.

“Through his hard work, discipline, and exceptional talent, he has proved that no dream is impossible when dedication meets opportunity. By surpassing the record of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, he has created history.

“On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vaibhav and his family and wish him a long, successful, and illustrious international career,” Vardhan said in a BCA statement on Saturday.

In doing so, Sooryavanshi has shattered long-standing benchmarks of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Shafali Verma, who was previously the youngest cricketer to play T20Is for India in both men’s and women’s circuit.

Tendulkar had famously made his international debut for India in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi back in November 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. Meanwhile, Shafali was 15 years and 239 days old when she earned her maiden T20I cap against South Africa in Surat in 2019.

BCA Secretary says Vaibhav’s rise will inspire future generations

Echoing Vardhan’s sentiments, BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfin highlighted that Sooryavanshi’s meteoric rise reflects the steady progression and overhaul of grassroots cricket infrastructure in the state.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s international debut for India is not just an individual achievement but the outcome of years of hard work and the steady development of cricket in Bihar. The history he has created today will inspire young cricketers in every district of the state.

“By reaching the international stage at such a young age, he has shown that with the right platform and proper guidance, talent can achieve global recognition. The Bihar Cricket Association is immensely proud of Vaibhav and wishes him a long, successful, and distinguished international career,” he added.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with India debut, BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record

(With IANS Inputs)