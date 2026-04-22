IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Good news for CSK, MS Dhoni is all set to play against Mumbai Indians as…

Good news for CSK, MS Dhoni is all set to play against Mumbai Indians as…

Good news for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Apr 22, 2026, 03:17 PM IST

Published On Apr 22, 2026, 03:17 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 22, 2026, 03:17 PM IST

Former Mumbai Indians batter Aditya Tare believes that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni taking on the gloves during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recent practice is a ‘good sign‘ and anticipated his comeback against MI in their upcoming game on Thursday.

MS Dhoni shows strong signs of recovering in training

After being sidelined for six matches due to a calf injury, Dhoni spent nearly an hour in the nets, actively engaging in batting and wicketkeeping drills. He looked confident during the session, moving freely and showing no signs of discomfort as he faced pacers like Matt Henry and Jamie Overton.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Although Dhoni previously travelled with the squad, this session marked a significant step in his recovery, especially with his rare involvement behind the stumps during training. Tare, who watched the session, noted that Dhoni’s wicketkeeping drills clearly indicated he is nearing full fitness.

Aditya Tare impressed by MS Dhoni’s wicketkeeping drills

I was watching the practice session and what surprised me the most is Mahi bhai keeping wickets. I have never seen him wear wicket-keeping gloves in a net session before. He usually just bats or bowls. He never keeps wickets in practice. But in the practice session, he had his helmet, pads, and keeping gloves on. He is probably testing his match fitness after the calf injury,” Tare told JioStar.

We have seen him bat a couple of times in practice earlier. But this is the first time I have seen him keep wickets this year. That is a good sign. CSK might have him back on the field very soon. And if he makes his comeback against Mumbai Indians, that would be really special,” he added.

Dhoni’s presence at full tilt in training has boosted CSK’s hopes ahead of the high-profile encounter, with his experience and leadership expected to add significant value if he returns to the playing XI.

With IANS Inputs.

Y

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Arjun Tendulkar IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Mohammed Shami may…

LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Arjun Tendulkar IN, Nicholas Pooran OUT, Mohammed Shami may…
Aakash Chopra slams THIS star after Delhi Capitals loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, says…, his name is…

Aakash Chopra slams THIS star after Delhi Capitals loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, says…, his name is…
Aaron Finch blasts Axar Patel after Delhi Capitals loss to SRH in IPL 2026 for…, says ‘he doesn’t…’

Aaron Finch blasts Axar Patel after Delhi Capitals loss to SRH in IPL 2026 for…, says ‘he doesn’t…’
IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s 135 guides SRH to third straight win over Delhi Capitals

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s 135 guides SRH to third straight win over Delhi Capitals

Latest News

Good news for CSK ahead of MI clash as MS Dhoni is all set to return

LSG vs RR IPL 2026: Predicted playing XI

Aakash Chopra criticises a star player after DC lost to SRH in IPL 2026

Aaron Finch criticises Axar Patel after DC's loss to SRH

Abhishek Sharma's heroics help SRH defeat DC by 47 runs

Abhishek Sharma shares how playing in Hyderabad crowd boosts SRH in IPL 2026

Editor's Pick

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026
Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…

Big jolt for Chennai Super Kings in the middle of IPL 2026 after MS Dhoni’s injury as THIS star…
RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets
Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026

Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR as captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh after loss to CSK in IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?

Josh Hazlewood fitness saga: RCB’s Rs 12.50 crore star returns vs RR, dropped vs MI, will he play vs LSG in IPL 2026?
CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 highlights: Chennai Super Kings won by 32 runs