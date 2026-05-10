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  • Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Star Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul scripts history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 10, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

Published On May 10, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 10, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

KL Rahul's new record in IPL 2026

KL Rahul's major record in IPL 2026

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KL Rahul, the batter who achieved many milestones in the tournament with his spectacular innings.

KL Rahul’s impressive performance with the bat for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

KL Rahul delivered a brilliant performance for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. However, Delhi Capitals disappointed their fans in this year’s IPL edition. They have played 11 matches in the tournament so far, winning 4 games out of them. Delhi Capitals hold 8th spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table with 8 points.

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KL Rahul has played 11 matches for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. In those 11 innings, KL Rahul scored 460 runs for Delhi Capitals, he has been a strong contender for the Orange Cap list in IPL 2026. In this season, KL Rahul smashed three fifties and one hundred for Delhi Capitals.

Also Read: Josh Inglisâ€™ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026

KL Rahul’s 152-run heroics against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

KL Rahul smashed his highest score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Rahul smashed an unbeaten 152 runs off 67 balls, including 16 fours and 9 sixes, batting at a strike rate of 226. His knock helped Delhi Capitals to post 264 runs on the board.

Not only this, KL Rahul’s innings also helped him to achieve some major feats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. KL Rahul’s 152-run knock led him to enter the elite list and joined legendary players Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum in the highest individual score in the IPL. Meanwhile, KL Rahul became the first Indian batter to cross the mark of 150 runs in the IPL.

KL Rahul scripts history in IPL

KL Rahul has been a backbone for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. His consistency and class helped him to achieve one more record ahead of the clash between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul became the first IPL player to score 1,000 runs for three different franchises. He achieved this milestone for Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

He scored 2,548 runs for Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 1,410 runs for Sanjeev Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and 1,007* runs for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants post 203, Chennai Super Kings need 204 to win

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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