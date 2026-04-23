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Good news for Delhi Capitals! Mitchell Starc set for IPL 2026 debut vs Rajasthan Royals

The Australian pacer is likely to return for DC’s clash against Rajasthan Royals, giving a major boost to the team’s campaign.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 23, 2026, 01:19 PM IST

Published On Apr 23, 2026, 01:19 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 23, 2026, 01:19 PM IST

Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Starc set to join Delhi Capitals

Australia and Delhi Capitals star Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia and is now set to join DC in the Indian Premier League.

The Australian fast bowler is expected to be available for Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026.

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Starc’s injury layoff

The left-arm pacer has been out of action since January because of elbow and shoulder problems. He had a brilliant Ashes series earlier, where he played all five Tests and won the Player of the Series award. After that, he played five games in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers.

Starc return date confirmed

Starc is expected to build up his workloads on the ground in India and is on track to make his debut for the 2026 season in Delhi’s May 1 match against Rajasthan Royals,” Cricket.com.au reported.

Mitchell Starc hits back at critics

Starc’s absence in the early part of the IPL had created a lot of discussion about overseas players’ commitment. He addressed the issue on social media and called out some “heavily misinformed opinions“.

Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I’m currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn’t know the extent of during the Australian summer,” Starc had posted on Instagram.

These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me,” the post read.

Starc’s record with Delhi Capitals

Last season, Mitchell Starc proved to be a key figure for Delhi Capitals, emerging as their leading pace bowler. He delivered consistent performances throughout the campaign, finishing with 14 wickets in 11 matches and playing an important role in the team’s bowling attack.

Current Points Table situation

DC are currently placed fifth on the points table with three wins and three losses from six games.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins is also expected to make his first appearance of the season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Josh Hazlewood has already started playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after missing the first few matches.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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