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Good news for England! Joe Root returns as captain after Ben Stokes’ exclusion for New Zealand Test

Massive change in England Test team ahead of the match against New Zealand as Joe Root returns to captain the side. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 10, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Published On Jun 10, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 10, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Joe Root returns as captain for New Zealand Test

Joe Root returns as captain for the upcoming New Zealand Test

Joe Root will make a surprise return to the England captaincy after Ben Stokes was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval amid an ongoing investigation into an off-field incident involving the England skipper and pace bowler Gus Atkinson.

England turn to Joe Root amid Stokes and Atkinson controversy

Stokes and Atkinson have both been left out of the squad for breaking the team’s midnight curfew early Monday morning. They were at a London nightclub when a member of England’s security was reportedly struck by a Saracens rugby player named Totoa Auvaa.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that neither player would be available for selection while investigations are underway. “Given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand,” said an ECB statement.

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Although Harry Brook is England’s vice-captain, selectors chose Root to lead the team. Brook himself was involved in an off-field incident in New Zealand last October when a bouncer punched him outside a nightclub on the eve of a one-day international. Root’s appointment marks a noteworthy return to the role he held from 2017 to 2022. England’s all-time leading run-scorer captained the team in a record 64 Tests before stepping down after a tough stretch that included just one win in 17 matches. Stokes, a close friend of Root, took over as captain.

England announce new-look squad for second test against New Zealand

England have also added Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox to the squad that achieved a 115-run victory in the opening Test at Lord’s.

The Cricket Regulator is conducting a separate investigation into the nightclub incident. This process could take several weeks to finish. Stokes, 35, has been given time by the ECB to consider his future options, but the governing body has dismissed claims that he has been asked to resign as captain.

This controversy is another blow for English cricket after a disappointing 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, a tour that was also marred by off-field issues. England’s strong win over New Zealand at Lord’s seemed to indicate a positive turnaround, but now they must try to win the series without their captain and top all-rounder, as well as one of their main fast bowlers.

While Stokes’ batting form has faced criticism in recent months, his contributions go beyond scoring runs. His ability to perform with both bat and ball is crucial for England’s balance and strategy. Atkinson, on the other hand, had a challenging winter but showed signs of improvement during the first Test, taking seven wickets in the match. The 28-year-old will now miss the chance to play at his home ground, The Oval.

His absence could create an opportunity for Archer, who missed the series opener after returning from his time in the Indian Premier League. England also need to decide on the team’s balance. Spin-bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed is seen as the most fitting replacement for Stokes and remains in the squad after not playing at Lord’s.

England squad for the second Test:

Joe Root (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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