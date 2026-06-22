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Good news for fans as Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson cleared after ECB probe into nightclub incident

Star players Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson cleared after ECB probe into nightclub incident. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 22, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

Published On Jun 22, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 22, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson cleared by ECB

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson cleared by ECB

The Cricket Regulator on Monday confirmed that no further action will be taken against England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson, after concluding its investigation into the events of June 7-8 due to a lack of evidence.

No regulatory action against Stokes and Atkinson of misconduct

The independent body, which oversees compliance and integrity within England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regulations, stated that its detailed inquiry into their involvement in a brawl outside a pub found no proof of any regulatory misconduct by the duo.

Stokes and Atkinson were stood down from the recently concluded second Test, which England lost by 237 runs to New Zealand at The Oval, following a breach of team protocols. In Stokes’ absence, veteran batter Joe Root captained England.

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The duo were involved in a nightclub incident on June 8, after England secured a 115-run victory at Lord’s. The incident also involved a Saracens academy rugby player. “The Cricket Regulator has concluded its investigation into the events of 7-8 June involving Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson.

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Stokes and Atkinson available for series decider after prober ends

The Cricket Regulator’s role is to determine whether any participant or player has breached any applicable ECB Cricket Regulations. The investigation followed multiple lines of enquiry to gather and assess evidence in relation to the events in question.

Having carefully reviewed all currently available information, the Cricket Regulator has determined that there is insufficient evidence to establish that any regulatory breach occurred. Accordingly, no further action will be taken against either player. The Cricket Regulator would like to thank all those involved for their cooperation throughout the investigation,” the statement said on Monday.

With the independent body formally closing the file, both Stokes and Atkinson now stand cleared of any regulatory breaches, bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding the unscheduled June incident.

The duo, who were withdrawn from their respective County Championship matches for Durham and Surrey, will now take the field for England’s series-deciding Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, starting on Thursday.

Also Read: WATCH: Why Rohit Sharma pushed THIS guy at Mumbai airport? Video goes viral

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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