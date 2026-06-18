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Good news for fans, Ben Stokes cleared for County return amid ongoing ECB investigation

Star player Ben Stokes is all set for his return in the County after controversial moment. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 18, 2026, 08:10 PM IST

Published On Jun 18, 2026, 08:10 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 18, 2026, 08:10 PM IST

Ben Stokes will make his return for Durham in County

Ben Stokes will make his return for Durham in County

England Test captain Ben Stokes will make his return to competitive cricket for Durham after being named in their 15-member squad for the County Championship match against Northamptonshire beginning at Chester-le-Street near Durham on Friday.

Ben Stokes set for Durham return after being cleared for domestic action

Stokes, along with fast bowler Gus Atkinson, were left out of England’s ongoing second Test against New Zealand at The Oval due to investigations pending into a nightclub incident in London. Both Stokes and Atkinson, however, have been cleared to feature in domestic cricket.

While seam-bowling all-rounder Stokes will line up for Durham at Chester-le-Street, Atkinson is expected to be part of Surrey’s squad for their fixture against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

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The duo breached England’s midnight curfew while celebrating their 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s and were present in the nightclub when a member of the team’s security staff was struck by a Saracens rugby player.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the independent Cricket Regulator are conducting their inquiries. But concerns over Stokes’ future surfaced in the immediate aftermath, with speculation about a possible retirement from international cricket.

England await decision on Stokes and Atkinson ahead of Trent Bridge Test

Those fears were eased when Stokes, 35, returned to training with Durham, and is now set to play his third county match of the season. In Stokes’ absence, Joe Root has taken charge as England’s Test captain on a ‘game by game’ basis.

England’s third Test against New Zealand begins at Trent Bridge next Thursday, which means clarity on the investigations and availability of Stokes and Atkinson will be required by Monday.

Durham squad: Colin Ackermann, Kasey Aldridge, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, James Minto, Duanne Olivier, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Will Rhodes, Luke Robinson, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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