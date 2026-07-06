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Good news for fans, Cristiano Ronaldo to end World Cup journey in 2026, but not his international career

Global icon Cristiano Ronaldo shared important information with his fans about his career after the FIFA World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 06, 2026, 07:31 AM IST

Published On Jul 06, 2026, 07:31 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 06, 2026, 07:31 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup, but not his final game

Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup, but not his final game

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Monday that the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the last of his career but insisted that he is not retiring from international football.

Ronaldo hopes Spain clash won’t be his final World Cup match

This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game,” Ronaldo told reporters ahead of the round of 16 match against Spain, reports Xinhua. “I don’t think I have had a bad World Cup. I have already scored three goals. Let’s see if I can score another tomorrow.

The 41-year-old scored twice against Uzbekistan in the group stage and converted a penalty against Croatia in the round of 32, his first World Cup knockout stage goal. He has scored at six consecutive World Cups since his debut in Germany in 2006, and with 11 World Cup goals is the first man to score at six straight editions.

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Asked repeatedly about retirement, Ronaldo said the decision would be his alone. “Whether I am playing or not, I will always have an important role with this national team. I will finish when I decide to finish, as I said years ago. To be honest, whatever happens tomorrow, I will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I’ve given everything in football,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on his legacy as he chases the 1,000-goal milestone

Ronaldo has made 232 appearances for Portugal and scored a record 146 international goals. He captained his country to its first major title at Euro 2016 and later lifted the UEFA Nations League trophies in 2019 and 2025.

Reflecting on the tournament, an emotional Ronaldo praised fans’ passion.

This World Cup has been marked by the passion of the people. Not only our passion to play in a competition of this magnitude, but the passion of football fans everywhere,” he said.

This morning at breakfast I met people from Venezuela and Colombia who told me their stories. Many of them had tears in their eyes when they looked at me. That is what really matters. That is what life is about.

Overall in his career, Ronaldo is up to 976 goals with club and country and is chasing down the 1,000 mark.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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