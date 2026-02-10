Good news for fans: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match confirmed in Colombo, PCB drops boycott after Lahore meeting

India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash confirmed for 15 February in Colombo. PCB ends boycott threat after Lahore meeting with ICC & BCB.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo

The long-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to take place as scheduled on 15 February in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Following a crucial tripartite meeting in Lahore involving the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the standoff over Pakistan’s proposed boycott has been resolved.

According to Cricbuzz reports, the match will proceed according to the original schedule, with an official announcement expected shortly.

PCB agrees to play India after high-level discussions

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Monday that a final decision would be made within the next 24 hours. Speaking to the media, Naqvi said the PCB is awaiting responses from the ICC and BCB on several issues discussed during recent talks. He added that the board would consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again before finalizing its stance.

“We have spoken to them, but it is not appropriate for me to comment right now. We will decide after receiving their replies and will approach the Prime Minister for advice again. The announcement could come tomorrow or the day after,” Naqvi said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif gives assurance

According to Geo News, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a call from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who urged Pakistan not to boycott the match. Sharif reportedly assured that the Pakistani team would play against India.

Bangladesh thanks Pakistan, urges them to play

BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul issued a statement from Dhaka thanking Pakistan for standing in solidarity but appealed to the PCB to play the match for the greater good of cricket. He said:

“At this moment, we are grateful to Pakistan for standing with Bangladesh. This brotherhood should continue. After our brief visit and talks yesterday, I request Pakistan to play the T20 World Cup match against India on 15 February for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.“

ICC will not penalize BCB

The ICC announced on Monday that it will not impose any financial, sporting, or administrative sanctions on the Bangladesh Cricket Board for refusing to play in India due to security concerns. The decision came after discussions with the BCB and PCB.

The ICC said: “Our approach is based on principles of fairness and equity, reflecting a shared intent to assist rather than punish. In this context, no penalties will be applied to the Bangladesh Cricket Board.”

Additionally, the ICC has agreed to award Bangladesh the hosting rights for an ICC tournament between 2028 and 2031.

Naqvi: ‘We are not afraid of sanctions’

Addressing speculation about ICC pressure, Mohsin Naqvi firmly rejected claims that the PCB was intimidated.

“You know we are not among those who get scared of threats. Everyone knows our Field Marshal (Asim Munir). We are not afraid of any sanctions,” he said.

Naqvi also reiterated support for Bangladesh: “If Bangladesh was right, we had to stand with them. We respect our guests, and since the ICC came to our home, we gave them full respect.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/