Good News for fans! India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match likely on February 15 in Colombo

India vs Pakistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match likely played on Feb 15 in Colombo as meetings continue.

The much-awaited India-Pakistan encounter at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is almost certain to be held on February 15, with Colombo emerging as the likely venue. Discussions are currently ongoing between stakeholders to finalise the arrangements.

Sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have indicated that there is a strong possibility of the high-voltage fixture going ahead as planned.

“Meetings are underway, and there is a 99 per cent chance the India-Pakistan match will take place on February 15,” PCB sources told IANS.

PCB’s Earlier Stand and Government Condition

Earlier, the PCB had stated that Pakistan would not play India in their scheduled World Cup match in Colombo. This decision followed approval from the Pakistani government for the national team’s participation in the tournament, with the condition that Pakistan would refrain from playing India as a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh.

This announcement created uncertainty around one of cricket’s biggest rivalries and raised concerns among tournament organisers.

ICC Issues Warning Over Selective Participation

In response, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a firm statement, urging the PCB to find a mutually acceptable solution and cautioning against selective participation.

“This position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event, where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms,” the ICC stated.

The governing body further warned that such a stance could have long-term consequences for Pakistan cricket and impact the global cricketing ecosystem.

Pakistan Begin Campaign With Narrow Win

Pakistan had a tense start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, narrowly defeating the Netherlands by three wickets in their opening Group A match at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Despite early pressure, the Men in Green managed to cross the line and secure crucial opening points.

India Recover to Beat USA in Opener

India also faced early challenges but bounced back to register a 29-run victory over the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, leading India for the first time in a T20 World Cup match, anchored the innings with a superb unbeaten 84, guiding the team to 161/9.

On the bowling front, Mohammad Siraj, drafted in as a last-minute replacement, starred with figures of 3/29, while Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Axar Patel (2/24) provided strong support to restrict the USA to 132/9.

Group A Overview and Venues

Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA. All of Pakistan’s group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India.

With discussions nearing completion, fans across the globe could soon get confirmation of the blockbuster India-Pakistan showdown on February 15.



( With IANS Inputs )

