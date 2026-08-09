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Good news for India fans as Shubman Gill returns to batting ahead of Sri Lanka Test

India fans have received a major boost ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series as Shubman Gill took a big step forward after his recent finger injury.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 09, 2026, 03:09 PM IST

Published On Aug 09, 2026, 03:09 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 09, 2026, 03:09 PM IST

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

In a major boost for the visitors ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, India skipper Shubman Gill returned to batting at the nets on Sunday after missing the ongoing three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI.

Shubman Gill returns to batting ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Gill had suffered an impact injury to his right ring finger while batting during a practice session on Thursday, which forced him to sit out of the lone warm-up fixture at the NCC Ground. In his absence, senior wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been leading the side.

Gill missed first two days of warm-up match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had initially ruled the skipper out of the opening day as a precautionary measure, but Gill did not bat on the second day either, with veteran left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja walking out to bat at number four instead.

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India captain shows no discomfort during net session

However, concerns over the Indian captain’s availability for the series opener were largely put to rest on the final day of the practice match, as Gill, 26, was seen taking full part in an extended batting session in the side nets. As per the visuals, Gill was seen facing both seamers and spinners without any visible discomfort.

Gill’s return provides relief ahead of Galle Test

With the first Test scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15, Gill’s return to active batting provides much-needed relief to the Indian camp, who will be looking to start their away campaign on a winning note. The team will head to Galle following the conclusion of their warm-up game in Colombo.

India eye strong start in WTC campaign

The second and final Test of the series will be played at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Currently at fifth spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, India, who last played Test cricket in June through the one-off game against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, need a strong outing in the upcoming series against sixth-ranked Sri Lanka to boost their chances of reaching the final.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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