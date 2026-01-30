Good news for India! Tilak Varma’s T20 World Cup hopes rise as BCCI monitors final fitness test

Tilak Varma is one step away from a return. A key fitness test in Bengaluru could decide his place in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 plans.

India’s star batter Tilak Varma is close to returning to competitive cricket and is expected to feature in a simulation game at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The match is likely to be held on Friday, after which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to take a final call on his fitness clearance. A successful outing would pave the way for Tilak’s return to the Indian setup ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 8.

Recovery after abdominal surgery

Tilak underwent abdominal surgery earlier this month, raising concerns about his availability for the World Cup. However, his recovery has progressed well, and according to a report by The Times of India, the upcoming simulation match will be the final step before medical clearance. If cleared, Tilak is expected to join India’s World Cup squad on February 3, ahead of the team’s warm-up fixtures.

Missed New Zealand Series due to fitness concerns

Earlier, Tilak was tipped to rejoin the Indian squad for the last two matches of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. However, the BCCI clarified that although he had resumed physical training, he required more time to regain full match fitness, leading to a cautious approach by the selectors and medical team.

Washington Sundar also set for fitness Test

India all-rounder Washington Sundar, another member of the World Cup squad, is also recovering from injury and will soon take part in a simulation game to prove his fitness. Sundar suffered a rib injury while bowling in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara earlier this month. As a result, he was ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series, which included two ODIs and five T20Is.

Mayank Yadav, Riyan Parag make progress

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav has reportedly regained full fitness after recovering from a stress fracture. He is set to represent India A during the T20 World Cup warm-up matches, marking an important step in his return to competitive cricket.

Meanwhile, batter Riyan Parag, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, is also expected to feature in the simulation game in Bengaluru on Friday, as he looks to complete his recovery.