Good news for IPL fans and players as BCCI eyes major schedule change from IPL 2027

The Indian Premier League could face a big change in the schedule as the BCCI is considering the possibility of moving the tournament ahead of time. With player welfare and weather conditions becoming growing concerns, discussions are underway to adjust the IPL calendar from next season.

BCCI considering earlier IPL window

IPL matches in recent seasons have often been played during extreme heat across several parts of India, especially during the second half of the tournament. As a result, the BCCI is now looking at the option of moving the competition forward by a couple of weeks.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the board is discussing a potential March 10 to May 15 window for future IPL editions, beginning with IPL 2027.

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“This year, IPL started around the March 29th (28th), and it was over by May 31. Only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament after May 15… there is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting.”

“On the other hand, there is hot weather which is not very conducive either for the players or for the crowds.”

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Weather concerns behind the proposal

According to Saikia, the idea is to avoid both the intense summer temperatures and the possibility of rain affecting the business end of the tournament.

He said the board has already started exploring whether domestic schedules can be adjusted to create enough space for an earlier IPL start.

“So therefore, there is a discussion going on in BCCI as well as in our IPL Governing Council regarding whether we can start the tournament a little bit earlier than the fag end of March.”

“From next year, we will make an effort and I have already instructed our General Manager (Games Development) (former pacer Abbey Kuruvilla) to look for the windows whether we can start it by 10th of March and conclude it by 15th of May. So that there are no adverse weather conditions in the run-up to the playoff and the finals of the IPL 2027 which will be the 20th edition.“

Players and fans have raised concerns

Saikia admitted that feedback from both players and supporters has played a role in these discussions.

Many matches during IPL 2026 were played in extremely hot conditions, particularly in northern and western India, leading to concerns about comfort and safety.

“I’m hearing a lot of complaints from the fans as well as from the players, because not all players are very well equipped or well acclimatised to play in such hot conditions.”

“So, to provide a pleasant atmosphere for the tournament, we want to close it by 15th of May. That is our first goal now, and that is the prime area of concern for the next year’s 20th edition of IPL, which will be a big event.”

No increase in matches for now

While there has been speculation about expanding the IPL from 74 matches to 94 matches, Saikia made it clear that such a move is not currently being considered.

The BCCI believes extending the tournament would create scheduling issues with international cricket and bilateral series around the world.

“…that is not feasible right at this moment because we have to consider many other factors regarding various players coming from various nations. With lot of difficulties we are getting this two months window.”

“It will be very difficult to go beyond two months because other countries also have to pay bilateral matches… So at this moment there is no discussion regarding increasing matches from 74 to 94. Not happening immediately.”

International calendar remains a challenge

Saikia explained that any future IPL expansion would require cooperation from several cricket boards because many overseas stars from Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and the West Indies participate in the tournament.

“In course of later years, I do not know what will be the position but right at this moment, I don’t see any possibility of increasing it from 74 to 94 because for that it is not only India that is to be considered but also the interest of other cricketing nations of the ICC especially players from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies.”

“We do not want to upset bilateral matches also and other multi-country tournaments.”

Domestic season may also be adjusted

To make an earlier IPL possible, the BCCI is also examining its domestic calendar.

Currently, India’s domestic season runs from around August until the Ranji Trophy final in March. Saikia indicated that the board may try to complete domestic competitions slightly earlier.

“If you look at our domestic cricket, it is a robust system which is in place. We started sometime in the later part of August with Irani Trophy and all the matches, and it goes up to the Ranji Trophy Final, which happens in the month of March.”

“Already, we have about 7-8 months long period of domestic cricket. We have to squeeze in some of the matches, so that we finish our domestic cricket by 10th of March, so that we can start it (IPL) immediately.”

For now, the proposal remains under discussion, but if approved, IPL fans could see the tournament begin much earlier from 2027 onwards, with the aim of avoiding both extreme heat and weather disruptions during the most important stage of the competition.