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Good news for Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad as Pat Cummins is all set to make his comeback on…

Good news for Sunrisers Hyderabad's fans in the middle of the IPL 2026 involving Pat Cummins. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Apr 16, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

Published On Apr 16, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 16, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have received a big boost amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as their designated captain, Pat Cummins, has cleared the fitness test and is expected to join the squad in a couple of days.

Cummins arrived in India ahead of the season, but didn’t take part in the match. The 32-year-old flew back to Australia right after SRHâ€™s thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) April 2 for the scan on his back.

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Pat Cummins makes his comeback in IPL on April 25

According to ESPNcricinfo, the scans conducted in Sydney have confirmed that the injury has healed, paving the way for his return to competitive cricket.

Cummins is now targeting a comeback on April 25, when SRH is scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. The Australian all-rounder indicated via social media that he is set to fly back to India immediately to rejoin the squad.

The Australian pacer has not played a single match since the Ashes series at home against England. He also missed the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where Australia exited for the first time from the group stage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s performance under Ishan Kishan’s captaincy in IPL 2026

In Cummins’ absence, Ishan Kishan is leading the side. Under his captaincy, the team has won two out of five matches in the ongoing season. They are currently placed in fourth position in the points table with a +0.576 net run rate.

SRH is set to face Rajasthan Royals on April 25

SRH defeated the table toppers, Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Monday with the help of a brilliant bowling display by the debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who took four wickets each as RR got bowled out for just 159 runs in 19 overs while chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs and lost the match by 57 runs.

The 2016 winners will next face five time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at their home ground Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

With IANS Inputs.

Y

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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