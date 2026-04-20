Good news for MI as Rohit Sharma likely to play Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match in Ahmedabad

Rohit Sharma has returned to the nets ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 clash with the Gujarat Titans, providing a timely boost after missing the previous game due to a hamstring injury.

Although MI will be encouraged by Rohit’s return to batting in Ahmedabad, the team is yet to confirm whether he will be fit enough to play on Monday.

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Rohit suffered hamstring injury against RCB

The latest update comes after Rohit’s injury on April 12 during Mumbai’s chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In that game, he had gotten off to a good start, scoring 19 off 13 balls, before pulling up with discomfort and retiring hurt. Mumbai decided not to risk him in the following match against the Punjab Kings after scans.

Rohit bats in nets but team remain cautious

On the eve of the Gujarat Titans match, Rohit batted in the nets and appeared at ease enough to resume serious preparation, according to reports. However, the team management is still handling the situation cautiously and will take a final call closer to the match.

“Rohit is batting in the nets in Ahmedabad and continues to be evaluated by the medical team and Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach,” MI said in a statement.

Rohit’s return crucial for struggling MI

While he has not yet been cleared to play, Rohit is no longer fully sidelined. Given the nature of hamstring injuries, MI are unlikely to rush one of their most experienced players back before full recovery.

His return would be significant in a number of ways. With just two points at the bottom of the table, the Mumbai Indians are under pressure following a poor start to the season. A player of Rohit’s caliber adds stability and experience to an XI that has had to constantly switch up lineups in addition to runs at the top.

Who will open if Rohit return?

In his absence, Quinton de Kock opened alongside Ryan Rickelton against Punjab Kings, and the move paid off immediately as de Kock scored a century. However, Rohit’s fitness remains central to MI’s plans due to the balance he brings in crucial games.

The question remains: who will open if Rohit returns? While Rickelton’s form has drastically decreased following his opening-game 81, but De Kock’s impressive performance has strengthened his case. Rohit, who has scored 137 runs in four games this season, is still a key component of Mumbai’s strategy.

Positive signs but final call pending

For now, the signs are positive but not definitive. Rohit Sharma has returned to batting. The Mumbai Indians are keeping a close eye on it. However, as MI gets ready for a crucial match against the Gujarat Titans, the head coach and the medical staff still have the final call.