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Good news for MS Dhoni fans! CSK star set to return for clash against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026

MS Dhoni is set for a comeback soon, with CSK coach Michael Hussey confirming a positive update, a big relief for fans in IPL 2026. Read full story.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 24, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

Published On Apr 24, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

Last UpdatedApr 24, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

MS Dhoni injury update

MS Dhoni injury update

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has made it clear that whenever MS Dhoni returns from injury, he will come back as a wicketkeeper and not just as an impact player.

Dhoni misses seventh straight game

The 44-year-old missed his seventh consecutive match in IPL 2026 during CSK’s clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. He has been recovering from a calf injury that initially ruled him out for two weeks starting March 28.

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Speculation over Dhoni’s role

There had been a lot of talk about whether Dhoni might return only as a batter using the Impact Player rule, especially with Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma available as wicketkeeping options.

However, Hussey dismissed those ideas and confirmed that Dhoni will return in his usual role behind the stumps.

I’m pretty sure he’ll be behind the stumps, says batting coach

Oh, I’m pretty sure he’ll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that he’s had the calf injury, it’s just the running and late in innings, if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos, he just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that,” Hussey told the broadcaster during a mid-match interview.

But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he’s batting, he’s batting really well, so it’s just hopefully getting that confidence in the calf,” Hussey said.

Dhoni’s absence still a big talking point

Dhoni’s absence has been one of the biggest talking points around CSK matches this season.

At the toss before the MI game, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged his absence, saying, “all thanks to the legend (Dhoni) who is not here unfortunately” while talking about the crowd’s reaction.

Signs of progress in the nets

Although he has missed more matches than expected, Dhoni showed some positive signs by doing wicketkeeping practice in the nets before the game. It was his first such session this season.

Still, he was not included in the playing XI and has now missed half of CSK’s matches.

‘He’s progressing really well’: Hussey

Giving an update on his recovery, Hussey said Dhoni is improving but not fully match-ready yet.

Yeah, he’s progressing really well. I know he’s pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see MS Dhoni out there playing as well. So we’re hopeful maybe in the next few games. We want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well,” Hussey added.

But obviously he needs to be close to 100 per cent ready to give his best. Because he’s been batting well on the nets. He looks good in the nets. Just needs to run hard between the wickets too,” he added.

CSK eye Dhoni return ahead of next clash

CSK will next face Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Sunday, and the team will be hoping Dhoni is fit soon as they look to strengthen their lineup.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has made it clear that whenever MS Dhoni returns from injury, he will come back as a wicketkeeper and not just as an impact player.

Dhoni misses seventh straight game

The 44-year-old missed his seventh consecutive match in IPL 2026 during CSK’s clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. He has been recovering from a calf injury that initially ruled him out for two weeks starting March 28.

Speculation over Dhoni’s role

There had been a lot of talk about whether Dhoni might return only as a batter using the Impact Player rule, especially with Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma available as wicketkeeping options.

However, Hussey dismissed those ideas and confirmed that Dhoni will return in his usual role behind the stumps.

I’m pretty sure he’ll be behind the stumps, says batting coach

Oh, I’m pretty sure he’ll be behind the stumps. The biggest thing for him is that he’s had the calf injury, it’s just the running and late in innings, if he comes in, having to scamper those ones and twos, he just needs to make sure the calf is strong enough to withstand that,” Hussey told the broadcaster during a mid-match interview.

But certainly from a skill perspective, we know what he can do as a keeper. We know he’s batting, he’s batting really well, so it’s just hopefully getting that confidence in the calf,” Hussey said.

Dhoni’s absence still a big talking point

Dhoni’s absence has been one of the biggest talking points around CSK matches this season.

At the toss before the MI game, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged his absence, saying, “all thanks to the legend (Dhoni) who is not here unfortunately” while talking about the crowd’s reaction.

Signs of progress in the nets

Although he has missed more matches than expected, Dhoni showed some positive signs by doing wicketkeeping practice in the nets before the game. It was his first such session this season.

Still, he was not included in the playing XI and has now missed half of CSK’s matches.

‘He’s progressing really well’: Hussey

Giving an update on his recovery, Hussey said Dhoni is improving but not fully match-ready yet.

Yeah, he’s progressing really well. I know he’s pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. I know all the fans want to see MS Dhoni out there playing as well. So we’re hopeful maybe in the next few games. We want him back as quickly as he possibly can as well,” Hussey added.

But obviously he needs to be close to 100 per cent ready to give his best. Because he’s been batting well on the nets. He looks good in the nets. Just needs to run hard between the wickets too,” he added.

CSK eye Dhoni return ahead of next clash

CSK will next face Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Sunday, and the team will be hoping Dhoni is fit soon as they look to strengthen their lineup.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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