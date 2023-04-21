Good News For MS Dhoni’s CSK As Star Pacer Deepak Chahar Resumes Training - WATCH

Chennai's sixth match in the IPL 2023 is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings star pacer Deepak Chahar, who missed the team's last two matches in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League has resumed his training which has raised hopes of his making a comeback on the field soon. The 30-year-old left the field in pain after bowling just one over during CSK's third match of IPL 2023 which was played against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chahar, who was signed for Rs 14 crore in the mega auction last year, was initially reported to sit out for atleast four to five matches but the recent update by him has ignited hopes of him making a comeback soon than expected.

He is the main pacer for MS Dhoni-led side and in absence the team included the likes of Akash Singh in the playing XI. Chahar has a history of suffering injuries and has missed a lot of action on the field since the start of 2022.

In a video uploaded by Chahar in which he provided update on his fitness, he can be seen bowling with a complete run-up and captioned the post, "Once again, baby steps #sportsman #life."

Other Injuries in CSK camp Chahar is not the only player who is injured in the CSK camp, apart from him star all-rounder Ben Stokes and South African pacer Sisanda Magala are also dealing with injury-related issues. While Stokes hasn't played in the last three matches, Magala is expected to sit out of action for a couple of weeks.