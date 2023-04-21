Advertisement

Good News For MS Dhoni’s CSK As Star Pacer Deepak Chahar Resumes Training - WATCH

Good News For MS Dhoni’s CSK As Star Pacer Deepak Chahar Resumes Training - WATCH

Chennai's sixth match in the IPL 2023 is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

Updated: April 21, 2023 12:07 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings star pacer Deepak Chahar, who missed the team's last two matches in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League has resumed his training which has raised hopes of his making a comeback on the field soon. The 30-year-old left the field in pain after bowling just one over during CSK's third match of IPL 2023 which was played against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chahar, who was signed for Rs 14 crore in the mega auction last year, was initially reported to sit out for atleast four to five matches but the recent update by him has ignited hopes of him making a comeback soon than expected.

He is the main pacer for MS Dhoni-led side and in absence the team included the likes of Akash Singh in the playing XI. Chahar has a history of suffering injuries and has missed a lot of action on the field since the start of 2022.

In a video uploaded by Chahar in which he provided update on his fitness, he can be seen bowling with a complete run-up and captioned the post, "Once again, baby steps #sportsman #life."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chennai's sixth match in the IPL 2023 is against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday and he is unlikely to be available for the match.

Other Injuries in CSK camp

Chahar is not the only player who is injured in the CSK camp, apart from him star all-rounder Ben Stokes and South African pacer Sisanda Magala are also dealing with injury-related issues. While Stokes hasn't played in the last three matches, Magala is expected to sit out of action for a couple of weeks.

CSK's form in IPL 2023

After a forgetful season last year, CSK suffered a defeat in the opening match of this year's IPL as well but the side bounced back in the second match and got the better of Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs to make a winning return in Chennai. In the third match the Men in Yellow then defeated Mumbai Indians but in the second match at Chepauk, they lost by three runs against Rajasthan Royals despite Dhoni's late blitz. The side's fifth match was against RCB in Bengaluru and in the high-scoring affair, CSK beat RCB by 8 runs.

Also Read

More News ›
Good News For MS Dhoni’s CSK As Star Pacer Deepak Chahar Resumes Training - WATCH
IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Know about Fantasy XI and head-to-head records
Every Night I See You, I Feel for You: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Proposal To Jos Buttler Is Going Viral - WATCH
IPL 2023: Know why Sehwag gave warning to CSK bowlers, saying 'Dhoni Will Be Banned...'
IPL 2023: Tim Cook enjoys KKR vs DC match with Sonam Kapoor after Apple Saket launch
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: HK vs UAE Live Cricket Score, 8 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Sc...

Live Score-Nepal vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs OMA Live Cricket Score, 7 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Nepal vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP...

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, MCL T20, Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Mizoram Cricket League T20, At Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram, 1:30 PM IST

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, MCL T20, Match 10: Capta...

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 59: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 5:00 PM IST

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 59: Capta...

IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Know about Fantasy XI and head-to-head records

IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Know about Fantasy XI and head-to-head...

Advertisement