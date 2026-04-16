Good news for Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma’s injury as THIS star…

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Good news for Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in the middle of the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story to know more.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Apr 16, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Published On Apr 16, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 16, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced Krish Bhagat as a replacement for spin all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 due to injury.

Mumbai Indians signs Krish Bhagat as a replacement for Atharva Ankoleka

The 21-year-old right-arm medium pacer, who has played seven first-class matches and nine List A matches for Punjab, will join the team for a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

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Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Krish Bhagat as a replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to injury. Bhagat, 21, has played seven first-class matches and nine List A matches for Punjab. He is a right-arm medium pacer and has also registered a half-century in List A cricket,” the IPL wrote in a statement.

Krish brings versatility as a right-arm fast bowler and can contribute with the bat as a lower order batsman. He was part of Mumbai Indians trials for the past two years, having played for the Reliance Team in the DY Patil T20 Cup in 2026 and has been a support bowler with the team since the pre-season.

Atharva Ankoleka’s achievement for India’s U19 World Cup team

Ankolekar, meanwhile, was part of India’s U19 World Cup team in 2020 and was also the Player of the Match in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup against Bangladesh in 2019.

Mumbai Indians’ performance in IPL 2026

MI started their IPL 2026 season with a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they couldn’t maintain that momentum and lost their next three matches against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This early setback puts them under pressure to find their rhythm again, as that initial victory now feels less significant due to their struggling performance.

Rohit Sharma’s injury adds an intriguing angle to the match as he walked off the field due to a hamstring injury in MI’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Mumbai Indians set to face Punjab Kings on April 16

MI will next face IPL 2026 runner ups Punjab Kings (PBKS) at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, on Thursday.

The five-time champions have not won a trophy since IPL 2020. They were eliminated from the second qualifiers in the last season after losing to the Punjab Kings by five wickets.

With IANS Inputs.

Y

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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