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Good news for Punjab Kings as Shreyas Iyer joins Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag, becomes…

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer achieved a huge feat against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 24, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

Published On May 24, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 24, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer achieves a new record against LSG

Shreyas Iyer achieves a new record against LSG in IPL 2026

The match no. 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shreyas Iyerâ€™s Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rishabh Pantâ€™s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The result of the match came in Punjab Kingsâ€™ favor as they had defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Punjab Kings captain and one of the greatest batters of all time, Shreyas Iyer showcased a impressive batting performance against Lucknow Super Giants as â€˜Sarpanch Sahabâ€™ smashed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer scored 101 runs unbeaten off 51 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes.

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Shreyas Iyer created history during Punjab Kings’ must-win match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. With this knock, Iyer became only the fourth captain in IPL history to score a century while chasing a target. Before him, this record was achieved by Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson.

Iyer also became the third Punjab Kings captain to score an IPL century after KL Rahul and Adam Gilchrist.

Shreyas Iyer also completed 7,000 runs in T20 cricket during the match. So far, he has scored 7,076 runs in 254 T20 matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of more than 135. He also has four centuries and 48 half-centuries in the format.

In IPL 2026, Iyer has been in brilliant form. He has scored 498 runs in 13 innings at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate above 168. His best score this season is an unbeaten 101, and he has also smashed five fifties.

Since joining Punjab Kings, Iyer has scored 1,102 runs in 31 matches at an average of 52.47 and a strike rate above 172. He also has one century and 11 fifties for the franchise.

Talking about the match, PBKS won the toss and chose to bowl first. For Lucknow Super Giants, Josh Inglis played a strong knock of 72 runs off 44 balls with nine fours and two sixes. Ayush Badoni scored 43 runs off 18 balls, while Abdul Samad remained unbeaten on 37 off 20 balls. Their batting helped LSG post 196/6 in 20 overs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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