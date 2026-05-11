Good news for RCB fans as Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to play for Team India after heroics against MI, former cricketer reveals

The match no. 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Suryakumar Yadav’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur. Where Rajat Patidar’s side took a victory over five-time champions and ended all their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players delivered a brilliant performance for the team in the much-needed game. Speaking about the star performer of the match, one of the finest pacers of all time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a significant role for RCB in clinch the victory over Mumbai Indians.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) batters at the beginning of the match, which caused them a major blow. With his impressive wicket-taking mindset and bowling skills, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. At the beginning of the Mumbai Indians’ innings, Bhuvi showcased his experience and dismissed the legendary batter, Rohit Sharma, who was likely to play a big knock and put some pressure on the RCB team. He dismissed Rohit when he was trying to play some big shots and gave a push to MI innings. Rohit scored 22 runs off 10 balls.

Not only this, just after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sprinkled his magic and sent Mumbai Indians (MI) captain, Suryakumar Yadav back to the pavilion on the next delivery. After the dismissal, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team and fans were seen in full power as their star pacer dismissed the two finest batters back-to-back. He didn’t stop there, as he helped RCB to get the wicket of the set batter, Tilak Varma, for 57 runs off 42 balls, including three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 135.

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This season, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 11 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far, taking 21 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kris Srikkanth backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Reflecting on his performance against Mumbai Indians, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and Kris Srikkanth hailed his bowling performance and urged management to bring him back in the Indian team for the upcoming opportunities.

“If you watched Bhuvneshwar Kumarâ€™s bowling, wow, wow, wow. Vintage Bhuvi. He finished off the game in the second over. In the first over he got Rickleton. Then, in the second over, he used the knuckleball to dismiss Rohit Sharma. The he got Suryakumar Yadav for a duck with a beauty. That killed the game.“

“I am telling you. Bhuvneshwar Kumar should come back and play for India,” Srikkanth said.

While praising his performance, former Indian cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin said, “It was Bhuvneshwar Kumarâ€™s day. It has been his tournament. If your time is right, nobody can stop you. He would take it both (both the six and the four wickets). He is a lovely guy. I am so happy for him. He has done all the hard yards. He has played every single T20 game that has been available for him. He has worked incredibly hard on his fitness. A very unassuming guy. He is such a lovely guy to have in your team.“

“#BringBackBhuvi. Letâ€™s wait for that. I would love to see him being considered. A tick with the new ball, he is able to bowl in the death overs consistently. If you need, he is able to hit a six under pressure. I am extremely happy for him,” he added.

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